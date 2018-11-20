Jets' Patrik Laine: Dials in another hat trick

Laine recorded his second hat trick of the season in Monday's 6-3 road win over the Canucks.

Laine already has six NHL hat tricks before his 21st birthday. The Finnish phenom put three goals on the board against the Panthers in his home country Nov. 1 -- since then, he's scored five times to go along with a helper over six games. The scary part is that Laine may only be scratching the surface of his potential.