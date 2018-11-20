Jets' Patrik Laine: Dials in another hat trick
Laine recorded his second hat trick of the season in Monday's 6-3 road win over the Canucks.
Laine already has six NHL hat tricks before his 21st birthday. The Finnish phenom put three goals on the board against the Panthers in his home country Nov. 1 -- since then, he's scored five times to go along with a helper over six games. The scary part is that Laine may only be scratching the surface of his potential.
More News
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Nets hattie and steals show in Finland•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: At risk of staying on fourth line Saturday•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores power-play goal Thursday•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Records power-play apple•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Gets one goal, one assist in win•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Leaner entering 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...