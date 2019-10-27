Jets' Patrik Laine: Dishes power-play helper

Laine registered a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

The Jets' top power-play unit was buzzing after a Mark Giordano hooking call, and Laine dished the assist to set up Josh Morrissey's goal from the blue line. The Finnish winger is up to 13 points, 35 shots and 25 hits in 12 appearances this year. It's impressive to see Laine with 10 assists already -- he had 20 helpers in 82 contests last year and has never topped 30 assists in his three-year career.