Jets' Patrik Laine: Dominant in win over Golden Knights
Laine amassed one goal and two assists Friday en route to a 7-4 home win over the Golden Knights.
Two of Laine's points took place with the man advantage, and despite the high score, as many as eight Jets were held off the scoresheet. Naturally, the usual suspects -- Laine, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and other top-six contributors were the ones to truly wreak havoc on the expansion club. The Finn is nearly averaging a goal every other game to complement 12 assists, so sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.
