Laine (upper body) was labeled "doubtful" for Thursday's game against Ottawa by coach Paul Maurice on Wednesday, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.

Laine appears to be headed for a third consecutive absence. The Jets managed to pull out a 4-3 overtime win in Ottawa without the sniper Tuesday, balancing the lines by moving Nikolaj Ehlers down from the first line into Laine's usual spot on the second while promoting Andrew Copp to the first-line role vacated by Ehlers. The team will likely stick with that alignment again Thursday.