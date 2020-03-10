Play

Jets' Patrik Laine: Earns assist in win

Laine recorded one assist, two shots and one hit versus Arizona on Monday.

Laine appears to have bounced back from his four-game pointless streak with points in his previous two appearances. The Finnish winger has racked up 62 points in 67 contests this year and should be capable of reaching the 70-point mark for the second time in his four-year NHL career.

