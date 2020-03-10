Jets' Patrik Laine: Earns assist in win
Laine recorded one assist, two shots and one hit versus Arizona on Monday.
Laine appears to have bounced back from his four-game pointless streak with points in his previous two appearances. The Finnish winger has racked up 62 points in 67 contests this year and should be capable of reaching the 70-point mark for the second time in his four-year NHL career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.