Jets' Patrik Laine: Earns assist Sunday
Laine tallied a helper in Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Predators.
While an assist is better than nothing, Laine is currently stuck in a rut with a five-game goal drought. The Finn's game is defined by his ability to snipe the puck into the back of the net, so the fact that he is struggling to do so is certainly a concern for fans and fantasy owners alike. If the winger doesn't get one in the goal column soon, the Jets may be cleaning out their lockers sooner rather than later.
