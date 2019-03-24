Jets' Patrik Laine: Earns helper
Laine grabbed an assist in Saturday's clash with Nashville.
Laine remains bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, but has racked up seven helpers over that stretch. The winger is back on his more natural right side as coach Paul Maurice tries to find the right combination of linemates to get him out of his funk.
