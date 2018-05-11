Jets' Patrik Laine: Earns power-play helper

Laine notched an assist in Thursday's Game 7 victory over Nashville.

Despite putting 40 shots on goal in his 12 postseason outings, Laine has been limited to just three goals. In fact, all three of the winger's tallies have come at home, where he has a 12.5 shooting percentage. The Finn tallied four points in his trio of regular-season clashes with the Golden Knights -- although he was blanked in his most recent contest Feb. 1.