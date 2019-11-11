Jets' Patrik Laine: Ends goal drought

Laine scored a power-play goal against the Stars on Sunday, ending a 10-game goalless streak.

Laine's goal drought certainly hasn't been for a lack of opportunities, as he recorded 36 shots over that stretch. The elite sniper went through a number of extended slumps last season as well, which saw him post a career-worst 50 points in 2018-19. With Bryan Little (ear) on the shelf, Laine will be playing in a first-line role due to Blake Wheeler's move to center.