Jets' Patrik Laine: Endures lower-body injury

Laine (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Laine was sent to the dressing room after blocking a shot in the first period. This injury effectively ends Laine's 15-game point streak, a span where he racked up 18 goals and 26 points. The Jets will take every precaution to ensure Laine is playoff ready, especially since he's tied with Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals (43). The 19-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Ducks, but an update should be available well before then.