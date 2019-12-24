Jets' Patrik Laine: Enters break on a roll
Laine scored a goal on four shots Monday in a 6-2 loss to Montreal.
Laine picked up his 14th goal of the year late in the second period to pull the Jets to within 4-2. The 21-year-old has three goals in his last two games and enters the Christmas break having found the scoresheet in eight of 10 December games. For the season, Laine has 35 points in 35 games.
