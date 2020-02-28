Jets' Patrik Laine: Exits after blocked shot

Laine (lower body) will not return to Thursday's game against the Capitals after he blocked a shot in the first period.

Laine appeared to block a shot off his left foot or ankle on his first shift of the game, and it was bad enough to keep him off the ice. Expect an update on the Finn's condition before Saturday's contest against the Oilers. While Laine is out, Jack Roslovic figures to see a boost in ice time.