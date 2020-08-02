Laine left Saturday's game against the Flames with an apparent wrist injury in the third period, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Laine got into a collision with Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, and the two exchanged jabs after the player. Laine then went down the tunnel and was unable to return to the contest. The Finnish sniper was the second Jet to get injured Saturday, after Mark Scheifele (leg) exited the contest in the first period. It's unclear if Laine will be able to play in Game 2 on Monday -- if not, Jansen Harkins or Gabriel Bourque may enter the lineup.