Jets' Patrik Laine: Factors into scoring play in Game 1 win
Laine notched a primary assist on Paul Stastny's goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Predators in Game 1 of the conference semifinals.
This wasn't the prettiest apple, as Laine missed a shot that was deflected near the doorstep only for Stastny to drive the puck into the net off the rebound, but it all looks the same on the scoresheet. Now, the Finn -- who was selected second overall in the 2016 draft -- has three assists and five total points through six games going back to the first-round series against the Wild.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...