Jets' Patrik Laine: Factors into scoring play in Game 1 win

Laine notched a primary assist on Paul Stastny's goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Predators in Game 1 of the conference semifinals.

This wasn't the prettiest apple, as Laine missed a shot that was deflected near the doorstep only for Stastny to drive the puck into the net off the rebound, but it all looks the same on the scoresheet. Now, the Finn -- who was selected second overall in the 2016 draft -- has three assists and five total points through six games going back to the first-round series against the Wild.