Jets' Patrik Laine: Finds goal column in loss
Laine scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Even in a loss, the Jets have got to be happy that Laine found the back of the net, considering the Finn had scored only one goal since March. 1. No other Jets player tickled twine Wednesday which resulted in Winnipeg dropping Game 1 at home. It'll now look to even the series Friday before it shifts to St. Louis.
