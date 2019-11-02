Jets' Patrik Laine: Game-time call
Laine (lower body) will participate in the pre-game warmup and is a game-time decision Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Laine has missed the last two games as a result of the injury, but he appears to be nearing a return. The Jets' sniper will skate alongside his teammates in warmups and could give it a go against Vegas. Stay tuned.
