Jets' Patrik Laine: Garners assist
Laine tallied a helper in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Columbus.
Laine appears to have re-discovered his scoring touch, as he racked up seven points in his last six outings, including five with the man advantage. With the winger firing on all cylinders, coach Paul Maurice will likely be hesitant to move the youngster off of the top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.
