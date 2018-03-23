Jets' Patrik Laine: Gearing up Friday

Laine (bruise) will play against the Ducks on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Laine will gut it out Friday without missing a game. The 19-year-old winger was sporting a 15-game point streak before being knocked out of Tuesday's game against the Kings. He'll look to pick up where he left off against a Ducks team that has allowed just four goals in its last four games.