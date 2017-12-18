Jets' Patrik Laine: Gets back on scoresheet
Laine posted a goal and seven shots on net in a 4-0 victory over the Blues on Sunday.
Through 34 games, Laine owns 16 goals and 27 points. He's a little behind the pace of last season in terms of points, but should he continue at this rate, he'll score 35 goals for the second straight season. Laine's shooting percentage sits right where it did last season (17.6 percent), and he leads the league with nine power-play goals.
