Jets' Patrik Laine: Gets things going
Laine opened the scoring in a 2-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.
Laine's fifth goal of 2019-20 went on the board 18 seconds into Tuesday's game and gives the Finnish star 20 points in as many games this season. The 21-year-old is being dragged down by his 7.5 shooting percentage, an area of Laine's game that must improve if he hopes to card another 30-goal campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.