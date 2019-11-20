Jets' Patrik Laine: Gets things going

Laine opened the scoring in a 2-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Laine's fifth goal of 2019-20 went on the board 18 seconds into Tuesday's game and gives the Finnish star 20 points in as many games this season. The 21-year-old is being dragged down by his 7.5 shooting percentage, an area of Laine's game that must improve if he hopes to card another 30-goal campaign.