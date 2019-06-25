Jets' Patrik Laine: Given qualifying offer
Laine received a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Tuesday.
In perhaps the least surprising move in NHL history, the Jets formally issued a qualifying offer to Laine in order to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent July 1. There is also zero chance the world-class winger signs the one-year, $874,125 offer. The two-sides figure to continue to work on a deal throughout the coming weeks, with the Swede likely putting his value near that of the $6 million cap hit of teammate Nikolaj Ehlers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...