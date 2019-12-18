Jets' Patrik Laine: Goals in back-to-back games

Laine scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

The 21-year-old is on a nice run right now, having hit the scoresheet in six of seven December games. He's also scored a goal in three of his last four. Laine now has 11 goals and 32 points in 32 games and is on pace to challenge the career-high 70 points he put up as a sophomore in 2017-18.