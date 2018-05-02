Jets' Patrik Laine: Helper, eight shots in Game 3 victory
Laine had an assist and eight shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over Nashville.
Countryman Pekka Rinne had Laine's number in this one, but that didn't stop the rest of Winnipeg's forwards from making it a rough night for Nashville's netminder. Laine now has assists in three consecutive games and seven points through eight contests overall this postseason. The career 18-percent shooter is only scoring on 6.3 percent of his shots so far this postseason, so Laine's due for some oxymoronic-sounding positive regression.
