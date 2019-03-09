Jets' Patrik Laine: Helpers in three straight games
Laine picked up an assist in Friday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Laine has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight games, with four goals and five assists in that span. Seeing the sniper on a run of helpers is a bit unusual, but it's got him up to 45 points (29 goals, 16 assists) in 67 games this season. It'll still likely be the worst of his three years in the league, but the recent hot stretch is encouraging given his relative lack of production in December and January.
