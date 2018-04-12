Jets' Patrik Laine: Helps team rally in Game 1
Laine found the back of the net for the game-tying goal in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Wild on Wednesday. The Jets would go on to win, 3-2.
Laine's equalizer was huge as it inspired a rally for the home team and proved critical with Winnipeg securing the first playoff victory in the history of the Thrashers/Jets franchise. Early results suggest 2016's second overall pick will not be fazed by the added pressure of the postseason after the Finn dialed up 44 goals and 26 assists -- including 31 power-play points -- through 82 regular-season games as a second-year winger.
