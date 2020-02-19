Jets' Patrik Laine: Hits 25-goal mark

Laine registered a goal and an assist with two shots Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Los Angeles.

Laine scored into an empty net with 2:17 remaining to, making him a 25-goal scorer for the fourth time in as many NHL seasons. He also picked up an assist for his third multi-point performance in the last six games. Laine has 56 points in 59 games and is logging 20-plus minutes per night for the first time in his NHL career. He's got a shot at topping the career-high 70 points he put up as a sophomore in 2017-18.