Jets' Patrik Laine: Hits 25-goal mark
Laine registered a goal and an assist with two shots Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Los Angeles.
Laine scored into an empty net with 2:17 remaining to, making him a 25-goal scorer for the fourth time in as many NHL seasons. He also picked up an assist for his third multi-point performance in the last six games. Laine has 56 points in 59 games and is logging 20-plus minutes per night for the first time in his NHL career. He's got a shot at topping the career-high 70 points he put up as a sophomore in 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.