Jets' Patrik Laine: In doubt Tuesday

Laine is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Laine is still considered day-to-day, so even if he does miss Tuesday's tilt, he could be back in action versus the Sharks on Friday. In his stead, Jack Roslovic should be the leading candidate to jump up to the second line. Without extra forward depth, in part due to Adam Lowry's suspension, coach Paul Maurice may have to consider carrying seven defensemen in the lineup.