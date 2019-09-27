Jets' Patrik Laine: Inks two-year deal

Laine agreed to terms on a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

After seeing fellow RFA's Matthew Tkachuk and Brayden Point land similar deals, Laine will end his standoff with Winnipeg. The elite sniper is unlikely to suit up in any preseason contests at this point, but should link up with the club ahead of its Opening Night clash versus the Rangers on Oct. 3. The Finn is coming off a "down year" in which he barely cracked the 50-point mark and was held under 35 goals for the first time in his three-year career. If Laine can avoid a similar slump to start the 2019-20 campaign, he should be capable of getting back up near the 70-point threshold.