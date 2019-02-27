Jets' Patrik Laine: Keeps on scoring
Laine lit the lamp and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.
In the first period, he fed a pass to Mark Scheifele, who snuck one past Devan Dubnyk to open the scoring. Laine notched a goal of his own by camping out in front of Dubnyk and tipping Ben Chiarot's shot into the net. After a brutal 15-game goalless slump, Laine is back on track with four goals in the last three games.
