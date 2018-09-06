Jets' Patrik Laine: Leaner entering 2018-19

Laine has lost weight with the hope of being quicker entering the 2018-19 season, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The 20-year-old star forward has supposedly lost 14 pounds since his last season came to an end in late May, and is now closer to the 206 pounds he weighed in his rookie season than the the 221 pounds he played at last year. Entering the final year of his entry-level contract, Laine has all the motivation in the world to produce at an elite level this season.