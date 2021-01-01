Laine (hand) was not included on the team's injury report Friday.

Laine missed the final three games of the season back in August due to a hand injury but appears to be ready for training camp. While the winger has expressed frustrations in the past being limited to a second-line role, the Jets went out and got him a top-tier center in Paul Stastny. Given the shortened season, Laine figures to miss the 50-point mark for the first time in his career but should be capable of producing 30-40 points.