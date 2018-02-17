Jets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp in rout
Laine scored one goal and had a helper on a second in a 6-1 pasting of Colorado on Friday.
Laine's going to have a tough task getting to last year's 64-point total, but it can be accomplished. He'll need a few more nights like these to get himself caught up in terms of pace, but at 44 points in 58 games, it's a reasonable goal for 2018's regular season. Unless he has a bad matchup, he'll be in your lineup more often than not.
