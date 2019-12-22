Jets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp twice in win

Laine scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

The 21-year-old sniper is dialed in right now, scoring seven goals and 14 points over the last dozen games, although this was Laine's first multi-goal performance since he potted two during a four-point night Oct. 10 -- also, curiously enough, against Minnesota. The two teams hook up again Jan. 4, and if Laine stays hot into the new year he'll be a very enticing DFS option for the third meeting of the season.