Jets' Patrik Laine: Lights lamp twice in win
Laine scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.
The 21-year-old sniper is dialed in right now, scoring seven goals and 14 points over the last dozen games, although this was Laine's first multi-goal performance since he potted two during a four-point night Oct. 10 -- also, curiously enough, against Minnesota. The two teams hook up again Jan. 4, and if Laine stays hot into the new year he'll be a very enticing DFS option for the third meeting of the season.
