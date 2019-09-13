Jets' Patrik Laine: Misses start of camp

Laine was not on the Jets' roster when training camp kicked off Friday due to his lingering contract dispute.

Laine's new deal could be one of the more difficult RFA contracts to knock out, considering the Jets also have to get Kyle Connor under contract and Laine did have a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. The Finn registered the lowest point total (50) of his three-year NHL career, but still managed to rack up 30 goals. Fantasy owners should consider the winger's 2018-19 production his floor, as he is capable of being a 40-goal, 80-point producer every year.