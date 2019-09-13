Jets' Patrik Laine: Misses start of camp
Laine was not on the Jets' roster when training camp kicked off Friday due to his lingering contract dispute.
Laine's new deal could be one of the more difficult RFA contracts to knock out, considering the Jets also have to get Kyle Connor under contract and Laine did have a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. The Finn registered the lowest point total (50) of his three-year NHL career, but still managed to rack up 30 goals. Fantasy owners should consider the winger's 2018-19 production his floor, as he is capable of being a 40-goal, 80-point producer every year.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.