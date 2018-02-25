Jets' Patrik Laine: Moves into fifth in NHL in goals

Laine scored two goals, including the game winner, in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Stars.

The snipes vault him into a tie with Tyler Seguin for fifth in the NHL with 31. Laine is riding a five-game goal streak; he has six goals and three assists in those five outings. This 19-year-old already has 67 goals and 115 points in 135 NHL games and will likely have two mid-60 point seasons before he hits his second decade. Wow.