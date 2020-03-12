Jets' Patrik Laine: Nearing another 30-goal campaign

Laine scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Oilers.

Laine gave the Jets a 2-1 lead late in the second period with his 28th goal of the season. He's bidding to reach the 30-goal clip for the fourth time in as man seasons and, with 63 points in 68 games, has a chance to surpass the career-high 70 he had as a sophomore in 2017-18. Laine has points in three straight games, collecting two goals and two assists.