Jets' Patrik Laine: Nearing another 30-goal campaign
Laine scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Oilers.
Laine gave the Jets a 2-1 lead late in the second period with his 28th goal of the season. He's bidding to reach the 30-goal clip for the fourth time in as man seasons and, with 63 points in 68 games, has a chance to surpass the career-high 70 he had as a sophomore in 2017-18. Laine has points in three straight games, collecting two goals and two assists.
