Jets' Patrik Laine: Nets hattie and steals show in Finland
Laine scored a hat trick Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Laine hadn't scored in five games, so this was a breakout in a big way. And to do it in his own country was special -- the crowd went crazy and hats rained down on the ice. Laine scored 44 goals last season, which was second only to Alex Ovechkin (49).
