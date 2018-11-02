Jets' Patrik Laine: Nets hattie and steals show in Finland

Laine scored a hat trick Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Laine hadn't scored in five games, so this was a breakout in a big way. And to do it in his own country was special -- the crowd went crazy and hats rained down on the ice. Laine scored 44 goals last season, which was second only to Alex Ovechkin (49).

