Jets' Patrik Laine: Not severely injured

Per head coach Paul Maurice, Laine's upper-body injury is "not sinister", Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

This means Laine was held out for precautionary measure since the Jets have a firm hold on a playoff spot. It's excellent news for his fantasy owners too, since Laine is in the hunt for the Rocket Richard Trophy, which is awarded to the player who leads the league in goals. Still, Laine could be held out of Friday's game against the Ducks if he's not fully healed.