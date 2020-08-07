Laine (wrist) did not take the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Thursday's Game 4 against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Laine didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate, so it's not surprising to see the Finn out of action. He'll try to be ready for a potential Game 5 on Saturday if the Jets can win without him Thursday. Mathieu Perreault (undisclosed) will be available for Game 4, but it's likely that Jack Roslovic will bump up to Laine's regular spot on the second line.