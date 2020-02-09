Jets' Patrik Laine: Notches eighth hat trick
Laine scored three power-play goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
He fired home the Jets' final three tallies, with his first goal ending up as the game-winner. The hat trick was the eighth of Laine's career but his first entirely with the man advantage. The 21-year-old is one of the hottest snipers in the NHL right now, lighting the lamp eight times in the last eight games, and on the season Laine has 23 goals and 51 points through 54 games -- a higher point total than he managed in all of 2018-19.
