Laine (upper body), as expected, will not be in the lineup against Ottawa on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Laine will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body injury. It's certainly a disappointment for the 22-year-old winger considering he put together a dominant performance in the season opener with three points versus the Flames. Once fully fit, Laine should not only immediately retake a spot in the top-six, but also link up with the No. 1 power-play unit, making him a top-end fantasy option when healthy.