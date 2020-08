Laine (wrist) won't be in action against Calgary on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Laine's absence will be further compounded by the fact that Mark Scheifele (leg) will also be on the shelf for the Jets. In the winger's stead, Mathieu Perreault will jump up to the second line while Andrew Copp takes over as the No. 1 center. While the team hasn't provided a specific update, it seems unlikely Laine will be ready in time for Tuesday's Game 3.