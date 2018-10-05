Jets' Patrik Laine: One goal, one assist in win
Laine notched two points in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
The Finnish-born sniper opened the scoring, wasting little time tallying his first marker of the 2018-19 season. Coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him score 44 goals, all eyes will be on Laine to see whether he can make a run at 50 goals this season. So far he's off to a good start and should continue racking up points, especially with the man advantage.
More News
