Jets' Patrik Laine: Pair of assists in win

Laine picked up two helpers in a convincing 7-1 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

A positive result for Laine who had gone four straight games without a point before Sunday's performance. The Finnish superstar now has 26 on the season, but only five assists compared to 21 goals. Prior to his two from this game, Laine's last helper came back on Nov. 16. Up next is a home contest against the Blackhawks who are giving up 3.70 goals per game, second worst in the league. Laine could have a big night.