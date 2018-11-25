Jets' Patrik Laine: Pots five goals in St. Louis
Laine buried five goals on five shots in 18:43 of ice time in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Blues.
Laine has been superhuman recently, racking up 11 goals in his last four contests. The 20-year-old Finn now leads the league with 19 goals in 22 games. He'll look to continue his hot streak when he faces the Penguins at home Tuesday.
