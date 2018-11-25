Jets' Patrik Laine: Pots five goals in St. Louis

Laine buried five goals on five shots in 18:43 of ice time in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Blues.

Laine has been superhuman recently, racking up 11 goals in his last four contests. The 20-year-old Finn now leads the league with 19 goals in 22 games. He'll look to continue his hot streak when he faces the Penguins at home Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories