Jets' Patrik Laine: Produces three-point burst

Laine scored a power-play goal and supplied two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Laine went plus-3 in the contest. The Finnish winger has taken his game to the next level this year, with seven goals and 23 points in 23 games. He's added 74 shots on goal and 40 hits, and it's fair to say he might even be a bit unlucky by shooting 9.5 percent so far. The three-time 30-goal scorer will eventually start converting more chances on his own, but his evolution into a solid playmaker has made him more fantasy-reliable in 2019-20.