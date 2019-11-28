Jets' Patrik Laine: Produces three-point burst
Laine scored a power-play goal and supplied two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Laine went plus-3 in the contest. The Finnish winger has taken his game to the next level this year, with seven goals and 23 points in 23 games. He's added 74 shots on goal and 40 hits, and it's fair to say he might even be a bit unlucky by shooting 9.5 percent so far. The three-time 30-goal scorer will eventually start converting more chances on his own, but his evolution into a solid playmaker has made him more fantasy-reliable in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.