Jets' Patrik Laine: Produces two more goals
Laine scored twice and recorded six shots on goal in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Wednesday night.
The 20-year-old is on one of those goal-scoring streaks he gets on a lot. He's found the back of the net five times in the last two games, which snapped a modest three-game goal drought. The best part about this goal-scoring spree, though, is four of his five markers in the last two games have come at even strength. Laine leads the NHL with eight power-play goals, which is impressive to say the least, but if he's going to reach 40 or maybe even the 50-goal plateau, Laine will need to produce at even strength as he has the last couple of contests.
