Jets' Patrik Laine: Pus up three points against Hurricanes
Laine scored his 35th goal of the season on the power play and added two assists at even strength in Sunday's win over the Hurricanes.
Laine is on an absolute tear right now, riding an eight-game point streak in which seven of those outings have been multi-point efforts. The 19-year-old is sitting on 58 points through 65 games and is helping Winnipeg climb up the Central Division standings. He's scored 17 of his goals with the man advantage and is one of the deadliest goal-scorers in the game.
