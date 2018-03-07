Jets' Patrik Laine: Puts up hat trick Tuesday

Laine scored all three goals during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

The three tallies improved Laine to 13 through his past nine games and 38 for the campaign. He's now two goals short of Alex Ovechkin for the league lead, and the sophomore is well on his way to cruising past last season's 64 points. It's also worth noting that Laine hasn't skipped a beat since Paul Stastny has slotted in as his center at even strength.