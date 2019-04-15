Jets' Patrik Laine: Rakes in pair of points

Laine scored a goal and added a power-play assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Laine has scored a goal in each game of the series so far, adding seven hits and nine shots. It's not totally unexpected from the Finnish sniper, but he did end the regular season on a six-game pointless skid, so his playoff success is a welcome return to form. He'll look to keep the twine-tickling run going in Tuesday's Game 4.